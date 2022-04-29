The seventh movie of Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise finally has an official title, which was announced by Paramount during their presentation at CinemaCon, which is being held at Las Vegas.

CinemaCon is a gathering of movie theatre owners worldwide, an event that is held annually.

Paramount revealed that the seventh instalment is titled ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part 1, and the movie is set to release in theatres on July 14, 2023.

As reported by Deadline, Tom Cruise made the announcement in a pre-recorded message at CinemaCon on Thursday morning, April 28. He sent the message from South Africa where he is currently filming the eighth edition of Mission: Impossible. Cruise was sitting atop a plane (possible hint of the movie’s big stunt).

His message was followed by the trailer of Part 7, which began with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt being told off by his former boss Kittridge (Henry Czerny) from the 1996 movie.

Kittridge says, “Your days of fighting for the greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth…the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come.”

Kittridge continues, “You’ve been fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist, never did. You need to pick a side.” The trailer footage ended with Ethan Hunt and his signature motorcycle stunt for the seventh part of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series. This stunt was also revealed at the 2021 CinemaCon.

Introducing the trailer for the seventh movie, Cruise, who was standing on top of an airplane which appeared to be flying over some mountains said, “Sorry for the extra noise, as you can see, we are filming the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible… Making this film for the big screen in your wonderful theatres.”

In the background, director Chris McQuarrie flew along with his own plane and told Cruise, “We gotta go, we’re losing the light.” Cruise bid farewell to CinemaCon and said, “Let’s all have a great summer.”

The director then called out “Action!” and both the planes started to roll and dive, with Cruise still sitting on top of his plane.

‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One’ will release in theatres on July 14, 2023, followed by the eighth and what is presumed to be the final instalment of the franchise, the release date for which is scheduled for June 28, 2024.

Besides Cruise, the cast of the movie includes, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Indira Varma, Cary Elwes, Charles Parnell and Rob Delaney.

Tom Cruise had revealed way back in 2019 that the seventh and eighth movie would be filmed back-to-back and Chris McQuarrie would be writing and directing both the movies.