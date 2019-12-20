Mission Olympic Cell grants financial aid to athletes

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) In a bid to provide for the training, competition and equipment of athletes in their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, the Mission Olympic Cell on Monday sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore as financial assistance.

The athletes include some well known names like wrestler Bajrang Punia, shuttlers K. Srikanth, Sameer Verma, H.S. Prannoy, Sai Praneeth and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

The shooter trio comprising of Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Mairaj Ahmad Khan were also given financial assistance for participating in various international meets under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

On the other hand, the national federations of swimming, cycling and judo presented their roadmap for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, at a meet convened by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

