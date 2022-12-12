INDIA

Mission Shakti 4: Self defence at primary level for girls in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Under the fourth phase of Mission Shakti, the Yogi Adityanath government will impart self-defence training in the upper primary and composite schools.

This is being done to ensure safety and well-being of girls and their physical and mental self-dependency.

According to a government spokesman, due to the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against crime and criminals in the last five-and-a-half years, there has been a significant decline in crimes against women in the state.

“To ensure their proper security, the girl students will be trained under the ‘Rani Laxmi Bai’ self-defence training programme,” the spokesman said.

Director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand has issued detailed guidelines for successfully conducting the self-defence programme.

An action plan for the training of the girls has been prepared. This training will compulsorily start in December 2022 and will be conducted till February 2023.

Health and physical education instructors and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) sports teachers will provide training to all the girls studying in the school during the prescribed period for physical education, sports, arts and music.

The training will be conducted under the supervision of the headmaster of the school. Apart from this, a teacher of the schools will also be included during the training, who will be continuously present during the training period of the girls.

During the warm-up activities in the first week of the programme, a mock drill will be conducted with the children making them aware of the safety measures, laws and helpline numbers etc.

For easy reference, a booklet developed by the Women and Child Protection Organisation Headquarters, 1090 Lucknow, based on important laws regarding crimes against women and children, will also be read and discussed in detail with the children.

At present, a total of 10,158 health and physical education instructors and 10,904 instructors and teachers are working in 746 KGBVs in the upper primary schools, and composite schools under Samagra Shiksha.

20221212-090202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K: 3 neutralised LeT terrorists were involved in killing of sarpanch

    BCCI has shown who’s the boss, says Justice Lodha

    Bengaluru cops bust Remdisivir selling racket, 3 held

    Telangana Assembly Speaker tests positive for Covid