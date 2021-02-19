The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will roll out a slew of projects for women empowerment, child marriage abolition and child protection and child rights in all the districts from March under the second phase of the Mission Shakti programme.

The Mission Shakti as initially designed to be operational from Shardiye Navratri in 2020 to Chaitra Navratri in April 2021.

The women’s welfare department will conduct a programme for women and adolescent girls on abolition of child marriage and women empowerment, while the child development and nutrition department will launch a programme on child protection and child rights from March 1.

Several districts continue to hold programmes for women empowerment under the Mission.

The Jaunpur district administration held an awareness programme on Cent Kalyani Scheme for government polytechnic students on Thursday.

The scheme launched by Central Bank of India, offers easy loans to women for starting business.

A sports competition was held at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Rajkiya Ashram Paddhati Balika Vidyalaya in Mirzapur.

Students of Bhagwandeen Arya Kanya Inter College in Lakhimpur Kheri were informed about domestic violence, crime against children, good and bad touch, POCSO Act and helpline numbers.

In Badaun, the administration reached out to 65,000 residents through awareness events.

Another 5,000 women attended awareness programmes in Rampur.

Discussions on women security and safety were held at schools in Muzaffarnagar.

In Mau, the agriculture department imparted training to 88 women in farming of cash crops, vegetable farming, kitchen gardening, value addition and food processing.

The government is also running welfare programmes for destitute children through sponsorship and foster care. A government spokesperson said 271 children were rehabilitated in 2019-20 through adoption homes, while 6,800 children, who had been separated from their families, were rescued.

In 2020, 961 destitute children were rehabilitated through adoption centres while 2,822 children in observation homes were sent back to their families.

–IANS

amita/sdr/