A wave of developments is moving across Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory and it is unstoppable. Every day, the Centre unrolls new training and developmental programs under various schemes operating in the state. Earlier this week, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched an online portal for Mission Youth in collaboration with Vision India, to link the youth of J&K with the industry. Mission Youth aims to provide more than ten-thousand job opportunities to the youth in 2022.

In Budget 2022-23, the Finance Minister allocated capital expenditure of Rs 312.57 crore for youth-related activities in the Union Territory. To boost self-employment opportunities, Rs 200 crore has been categorically provisioned under the “Mission Youth Programme” under which private-sector job fairs and training will be imparted to youth to build an entrepreneurial environment.

The dedicated portal – AVSAR — ‘Connect to Opportunities Initiative’, will deliver real-time information flow notifying students and other prospective candidates about possible career options and openings in those fields. It will give direction to enterprising youth, the change-makers of the society. The administration has busied itself with creating quality infrastructure, schemes, and policies to provide momentum to economic development, and to meet the expectations of the youth so that they have all the resources necessary for employment at their disposal.

The LG’s vision is to train and educate the youth given the industrial upgrade in J&K under the New Industrial Scheme, which requires a highly skilled and competent task force. A database of employable youth is being generated to rope in the ones who don’t have access to information in far-off villages.

Mission Youth under AVSAR has signed an MoU with Vision India to tether corporations, national, and multinational companies with J&K’s young blood. AVSAR is hopeful to prove itself as a historic initiative.

Mission Youth is pulling strings in all directions to ensure a unanimous approach to achieve its goals. Earlier this month a meeting of the District Level Task Force (DLTF) on Mission Youth was held at Poonch to discuss proposals and responsibilities of individuals. Outreach programs, District Mission Youth Plan on the lines of the Panchayat plans, skill developmental plans, etc were discussed.

The schemes and initiatives are being digitalised, and all upcoming activities are broadcasted on social media like WhatsApp groups at the ground level. Approximately, ten-thousand members of youth clubs participated in campaigns related to the youth mission of drug de-addiction, social auditing, crime against women, and self-employment programs.

In Kishtwar, a 10-day training programme organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) for the approved applicants under the Tejaswini Scheme of Mission Youth was held last month. Lectures along with simulation methods that duplicate actual conditions and problems in setting up small businesses were employed to teach the women. Women entrepreneurs were invited to debunk stereotypes around earning women. Certifications for the training were also awarded.

Along the same lines, the UT government constituted a 15-member Task Force for generating employment opportunities in 225 destinations identified by the Mission Youth. These destinations will be pursued as new handicrafts centres. For example, in the Sunderbani Forest Range (Nowshera, Rajouri) a centre for Chir Needles handicraft is set up and about 500 women have been trained to make items like Roti Box, Pooja Tokri, Serving Tray, Table Mat, etc.

Exploration of livelihood generation for villagers is a priority under this programme. Women running Self Help Groups in ten villages including Brevi, Salheri, Kotkabbu, and Hathal declared themselves self-sustaining within three months! This self-reliant model of business has boosted the morale of women. Mission Youth is also committed to providing financial assistance through Mudra Loan from J&K Bank to the extent of Rs 5 lakh. The interest on the loan will also be sponsored by Mission Youth to lessen the burden.

The Horticulture Department is brainstorming initiatives daily to mobilise maximum youth, through the hit and trial method gauging their best and most productive employment. In Poonch, the department is motivating youth to develop fruit orchids by providing them free high-yielding fruit trees under the umbrella of Mission Youth. It will directly improve the socio-economic level of the region given the predicted good climate this year.

Such is the promotion and enthusiasm of the Department that the request for these HYV seeds is being met within just three days! Apple, Peach, Plum, Apricot, Italian Lime, Kagzi Lime, and Guava are the main trees in distribution. Technical guidance through pamphlets and free telephonic guidance is also offered.

Schemes under Mission Youth include Mumkin, Tejaswini, Rise Together, Tourist Village Network, SAYTHA-Youth in Distress, AVSAR, Skill Development Initiatives, Youth Clubs, Psycho-Social Support, and Young Innovators Programs for holistic and pragmatic youth engagement and empowerment on sustainable lines. Given the spirited entrepreneurial and initiative-driven climate in the JKUT, paired with the support of Mission Youth and its self-reliant schemes Jammu and Kashmir is sure to enjoy an immense social and economic upgrade in the next few months.

20220418-164601