The City of Mississauga has been recognized as one of the most open cities in North America by the Public Sector Digest (PSD) 2020 Open Cities Index. Mississauga climbed one rank to be placed eighth among North American cities and regions.

“It is exciting and rewarding to be recognized for the City’s commitment to being an open, transparent and accountable government that is supported by Open Data,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “2020 was a challenging year. Having the systems in place to collect, analyze and provide data has enabled the City and our residents to make decisions that help protect public health and safety. This recognition affirms that we are on the right track now and for the future.”

PSD launched the Open Cities Index (OCI) in 2015 with Canada’s first benchmarking study for municipal open data initiatives. Since that time, PSD has expanded the OCI to include organizations from across North America. Forty-one organizations participated in 2020. Six Canadian provinces are represented in the Top 20 as well as two US states.

Edmonton, Alberta maintained their number one spot for the fifth consecutive time. Ottawa, Ontario moved into the second place spot, with Winnipeg, Manitoba coming in third. All top 3 organizations achieved excellent scores and made great strides this year in all three competency categories, PSD said in a media statement. Calgary, Alberta took fourth place, Montreal, Quebec was next followed by Halifax, Nova Scotia in the sixth spot and West Minister, British Columbia in the seventh position. Burlington followed Mississauga in the ninth spot.

While this year’s Most Improved overall is the City of Coral Gables, Florida with an impressive jump from 30th place to 9th overall, Canada’s Most Improved was Region of Peel’s jump from 29th place to 17th place.