Mississauga among top 20 best locations in Canada

The City of Mississauga announced that its Economic Development Office (EDO) has been ranked one of the top 20 local and regional groups representing Canada’s Best Locations by Site Selection magazine. This is the fourth year in a row that EDO has received this acknowledgement. The ranking is based on corporate end-user facility investment, job creation data and the magazine’s own research.

“Mississauga continues to be a place where businesses choose to invest and thrive, thanks to the efforts of our dedicated Economic Development Team,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “Given our strategic location and highly skilled and talented workforce, Mississauga is an attractive place for businesses of all sizes looking to invest. Working together, we will remain a hub for jobs and prosperity in the years to come.”

The 2020 results are based on data from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The selection process includes:

The number of new facilities and expansions per capita

Project capital investment per capita

Job creation per capita

Subjective analyses of website resources, programming and outreach efforts

According to the magazine, Mississauga’s business community as of early 2020 featured more than 30,600 businesses with employees, 1,400 multinational firms and 76 Fortune 500 firms. Employment grew by 6.6% over the 2014-2019 period, twice as fast as the city’s population.

Ontario again tops all provinces, followed by Alberta and British Columbia.

Among large tech talent labour pools, Canadian regions led all top tech hubs in growth from 2015 to 2019, the magazine report added. Vancouver was No. 1 in North America in that category, growing by nearly 48% to 84,900. Even a saturated talent market like Toronto shows no signs of slowing: Its talent pool of 250,000 grew by 36.5% (fourth on the continent). Toronto and Vancouver stood out as tech talent job creators too, with Toronto adding 43,000 more tech talent jobs than tech-degree graduates, and Vancouver adding 15,507 more jobs than graduates.

Mississauga will be highlighted alongside other top Canadian economic development groups in Site Selection’s September 2020 issue.

To learn more about the top 20 Canadian economic development group rankings and recipients, visit siteselection.com.