Mississauga has scheduled round two of the aerial spray program targeting Lymantria dispar dispar (LDD), formerly known as “gypsy moth,” from Saturday, June 4 (from around 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.) until Monday, June 6.

If unexpected disruptions occur such as weather or mechanical issues, the spray schedule may change, the City said in a media release.

Residents can search to see if their address is in the spray zone using the interactive map (https://mississauga.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=2f4c9ec7f28a4342b62e230afd2a8e5c), which has been updated to reflect the round two scheduled spray.

The planned spray zones for Saturday, June 4 are: (Parts of Wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 11)

· Spray Zone A

· Spray Zone D (portion)

· Spray Zone E (portion)

The planned spray zones for Sunday, June 5 are: (Parts of Wards 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 11)

· Spray Zone B

· Spray Zone D (remainder)

The planned spray zones for Monday, June 6 are: (Parts of Wards 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 & 11)

· Spray Zone C

· Spray Zone E (remaining)

Timely notifications will be sent through Mississauga’s Aerial Spray Program mailing list as well as on the project webpage and social media channels. Residents will also receive updates at the end of each day that a spray occurs.

The aerial spray may need to be rescheduled to a later date if the weather conditions change. If this happens, residents will be notified up to 12 hours before the scheduled spray on the project webpage, email news alerts as well as social media channels (@citymississauga and @saugaparksrec).

There may be some temporary closures to Mississauga parks, trails and roads in the spray blocks while the spray is occurring.