Mississauga is urging Moderna to consider building its new plant in the city. Earlier this week, the federal government announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the vaccine developer to build a new state-of-the-art mRNA facility in Canada.

“As we continue to navigate the impacts of COVID-19 in our community, vaccines have never been so important. We would be honoured if Moderna considered Mississauga for their new Canadian facility,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “With over 470 life sciences companies employing more than 25,000 people, Mississauga would be an ideal spot for Moderna to deliver on their promise of building transformative mRNA science.”

Mississauga was the first, and remains the only, municipality in Canada to have a fulsome Life Sciences Cluster Strategy in place, spokesperson Mallory Cunnington said in a statement issued on Friday. The strategy was developed through extensive stakeholder consultation and identified opportunities to strengthen the sector. The primary goal is to establish Mississauga as a leading Canadian life sciences hub, where companies choose to locate and commercialize their products, services and technologies and develop partnerships.

In the past 12 months, similar companies in the biomanufacuring sector have invested nearly $1 billion in Mississauga’s life sciences sector including two large manufacturing companies, Cunnington stated.

“With its vibrant life sciences industry, world-class talent and collaborative ecosystem, Mississauga is a natural choice for this investment,” said Trevor McPherson, President and CEO of the Mississauga Board of Trade. “The Mississauga Board of Trade strongly encourages Moderna to join a great family of life sciences companies that drive advancement in this sector.”