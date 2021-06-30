The province has committed over $45 million for the reconstruction of the South Common Community Centre and Library in Mississauga. The total cost of reconstruction will be approximately $61.

The new community centre will have expanded indoor and outdoor fitness spaces, an aquatics centre and a new gymnasium. This is in addition to a new 16,000 square-foot library and multi-purpose rooms for the Mississauga community.

“Growing up as a newcomer to Ontario, my family often relied on the services and social connections our local community centre offered,” said Ontario’s Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma. “I understand the impact having a safe place to learn and play has on local residents and that’s why our government continues to support projects like this one, ensuring families and residents can enjoy sports, arts and recreations for generations to come.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Ward 8 Councillor Matt Mahoney thanked the provincial government for their financial support.

“I want to sincerely thank the Government of Ontario for today’s announcement and for understanding the importance of investing in Mississauga’s community infrastructure. The more than $61 million in total funding between the Government of Ontario and the City of Mississauga will help improve the health and well-being of so many of our residents,” said Mayor Crombie. “Our recreation and library facilities play an important role in creating healthy, vibrant, inclusive and connected communities. I am so very pleased our application for funding this wonderful project resulted in a positive outcome for Mississauga and its residents.”

“This partnership investment is important to ensuring we continue to serve the diverse needs of our community,” added Councillor Mahoney. “This funding will be used to make the necessary updates that are greatly needed including a larger library space, updated aquatics area and gymnasium space.”