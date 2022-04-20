COMMUNITY

Mississauga community centres, libraries and arenas to offer free menstrual products

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
8

Mississauga City Council has approved a motion to provide free menstrual products in public washrooms at city-operated facilities. Community centres, libraries and arenas will be among the first to offer these free products.

“Today’s motion will help remove any cost barriers and stigma that may be attached to those who are unable to afford menstrual products,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

“Nobody should experience period poverty,” Crombie added. “We’ve researched this, and according to studies, approximately one-third of Canadian women under the age of 25 struggle to afford menstrual products. In Mississauga and Peel Region, there is a noticeable gap to accessing these supplies and we are committed to changing this.”

According to a corporate report, products will be available in at least one universal and/or female washroom per city-operated, public-facing facility. 

Facilities in the initial approach include:

  • Recreation facilities including community centres, golf courses and arenas 
  • Library standalone locations
  • Park washrooms in select locations
  • Culture facilities, including Meadowvale Theatre, Small Arms Inspection Building, Bradley Museum and Benares Historic House
  • Paramount Fine Foods Centre
  • Mississauga City Hall, Living Arts Centre, Central Library and Mississauga Celebration Square
  • City-operated MiWay Transit Terminals at City Centre and Westwood Square
  • Ontario Court of Justice

“As we begin implementation, we are committed to working with community partners like the Region of Peel, the school boards, food banks, and others to ensure we are collaborating and aligned with our efforts for collective impact,” said Jodi Robillos, Commissioner, Community Services. 

Mississauga has set a target of having products available in approximately 100 facilities by the fall of 2022. 

“The types of products that will be available, service levels for restocking and maintenance will vary as we have a variety of vendors servicing our facilities. Additionally, we will be looking carefully at sourcing environmentally-friendly sustainable products,” added Robillos.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brampton to provide small and medium businesses with free COVID-19 rapid...

    Ontario makes vaccinations mandatory for all long-term care home staff

    Trudeau pledges nearly $120mn for rental housing project in Brampton

    Former Brampton East MP Raj Grewal goes to trial in October