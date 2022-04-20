Mississauga City Council has approved a motion to provide free menstrual products in public washrooms at city-operated facilities. Community centres, libraries and arenas will be among the first to offer these free products.

“Today’s motion will help remove any cost barriers and stigma that may be attached to those who are unable to afford menstrual products,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

“Nobody should experience period poverty,” Crombie added. “We’ve researched this, and according to studies, approximately one-third of Canadian women under the age of 25 struggle to afford menstrual products. In Mississauga and Peel Region, there is a noticeable gap to accessing these supplies and we are committed to changing this.”

According to a corporate report, products will be available in at least one universal and/or female washroom per city-operated, public-facing facility.

Facilities in the initial approach include:

Recreation facilities including community centres, golf courses and arenas

Library standalone locations

Park washrooms in select locations

Culture facilities, including Meadowvale Theatre, Small Arms Inspection Building, Bradley Museum and Benares Historic House

Paramount Fine Foods Centre

Mississauga City Hall, Living Arts Centre, Central Library and Mississauga Celebration Square

City-operated MiWay Transit Terminals at City Centre and Westwood Square

Ontario Court of Justice

“As we begin implementation, we are committed to working with community partners like the Region of Peel, the school boards, food banks, and others to ensure we are collaborating and aligned with our efforts for collective impact,” said Jodi Robillos, Commissioner, Community Services.

Mississauga has set a target of having products available in approximately 100 facilities by the fall of 2022.

“The types of products that will be available, service levels for restocking and maintenance will vary as we have a variety of vendors servicing our facilities. Additionally, we will be looking carefully at sourcing environmentally-friendly sustainable products,” added Robillos.