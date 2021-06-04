Mississauga is giving businesses relief by reducing licence renewal fees for this year.

“During the pandemic, many businesses have faced unprecedented hardships. As a Council, we advocated on every front that was available to us to help our small business community. The pandemic caught many businesses by surprise and in some cases with little or no ability to continue operations. Given the variety of these hardships, we needed a model for business licensing that would recognize the different realities facing businesses,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Licence renewal fees will be reduced by 50% with a cap of $300 for:

Personal Services

Body Rub Parlours

Adult Entertainment

Driving School Services

Restaurants and Related Food Service

Licence renewal fees will be reduced by 25% with a cap of $300 for:

Taxi, Limousine and Airport Transportations Services

Tow Truck Services

“We will also continue supporting our business community through various digital and shop local programs,” Mayor Crombie added. “We are on the path to recovery and we will continue to advocate for and support our business community. As a City, we will move forward with our recovery plans and truly build back better.”