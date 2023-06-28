A 55-year-old driving instructor from Mississauga has been charged with sexual assault.

Peel police said that on June 25, a young person was taking driving lessons in the area of Tomken Road and Bloor Street, in Mississauga, when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driving instructor.

Following an investigation, Muhammad Irfan was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault and Sexual Exploitation. He was released from custody on a Promise to Appear, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton in August.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information or anyone else that believes they have been a victim, to contact officers from the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-3311, extension 3460.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.