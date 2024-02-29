Mississauga fire chief gets Ontario’s top award for public service

Mississauga (Feb 29) – Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi, Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, has received the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal of Distinction in Public Administration, Ontario’s highest honour for public service.

The Mississauga fire chief was recognized for her commitment to inclusion, accountability and service delivery.

“On behalf of the City, we’re proud of Chief Rizzi’s accomplishments and the invaluable contributions she has made in Mississauga and throughout her career,” said Shari Lichterman, City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer. “Her dedication to public service and inclusive leadership has served to not only enhance and strengthen the Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services team but also foster collaborative partnerships and initiatives aimed at enhancing fire safety awareness and community preparedness.”

Each year, the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal of Distinction in Public Administration recognizes a public servant in Ontario who has demonstrated exemplary leadership, dedication and innovation and contributed significantly to their community.

“It is an honour to receive the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal of Distinction in Public Administration,” said Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi. “I am passionate about improving public safety through public education and pushing for progress, innovation and inclusivity. What makes this journey incredibly rewarding is the dedication of the exceptional team I am fortunate to work with, who commit themselves tirelessly to public service, ensuring community safety, and achieving service level excellence.”

In addition to leading Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi is a PhD candidate at York University, focused on research to help remove barriers at work for women, BIPOC and LGBTQ2+ individuals to pursue careers in the fire service. Chief Deryn Rizzi also serves on the Board of Directors of Mackenzie Health, the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs and the Human Relations Committee of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Last year Chief Rizzi was also awarded Fire Chief of the Year in 2023 by Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officers Association and was named on Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 list by WXN in 2022.

Fire Chief Rizzi was presented the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal of Distinction at a ceremony in Toronto on February 28, by the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario and the Institute of Public Administration of Canada’s National Capital Region, Southwestern Ontario, and Toronto Regional groups.