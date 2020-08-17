Mississauga Food Bank reports rise in new users during COVID-19

Mississauga Food Bank has seen a significant rise in new users over the past few months due to many factors especially the spike in unemployment.

According to reports, the Mississauga Food Bank has served 56 per cent more clients than this time last year. As well, there has been a 40 per-cent-rise in first-time clients.

The Mississauga Food Bank has reported around 4,000 new users during the pandemic, as well as more than 46,000 unique visits to the 40-plus agencies within its network.

As well, there have been more than 1,300,000 meals served and more than 20,000 people served through the pandemic.

There is also a reported demand for the Food Bank 2 Home delivery program, which was introduced last fall for clients who are either 65 or older, have a physical disability or long-term illness preventing trips to the food bank, or are a housebound, new or expecting mother.

During COVID-19, the program’s eligibility has been expanded to include clients who are sheltering in place. Last fall, there were 42 home deliveries. That number has since increased to more than 750.

With CERB winding down and employment still not at the pre-pandemic level, it is certain that more people will be forced to access food banks across the GTA.