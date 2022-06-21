Peel police have charged a 40-year-old Mississauga high school teacher with sexual exploitation in a case dating back to 2019.

Police said between September and November 2019, the accused allegedly invited the young person to have sexual relations with him on a number of occasions, and the young person refused.

On Monday, June 20 police arrested and charged Daniel Hayes from Guelph with sexual exploitation

This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on this or any similar incident is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.