A new track and sports field being constructed at Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School in Malton, Mississauga will provide recreational space for local students and residents of the area.

“Mississauga-Malton is proud to be home to Carlton Chambers retired sprint athlete from Canada, and a winner of gold medal in 4 × 100 m relay at the 1996 Summer Olympics” said MPP Deepak Anand. “With this historic investment, we hope to foster the importance of community, healthy lifestyles, sportsmanship and train Olympic athletes right here in Malton!”

The province is investing over $1.3 million in the project which will be done in collaboration with the City of Mississauga, Region of Peel and the Peel District School Board.

“There is nothing more important than investing in our youth” said Premier Doug Ford. “We heard from students that a new sports field in Malton was badly needed and now we are

delivering this to help them stay active and participate in the athletic programs and outdoor recreation they need.”