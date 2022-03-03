Mississauga honours Dr. Lawrence Loh with ‘Key to the City’ for his leadership during the pandemic

Today, during her weekly press update, Mayor Bonnie Crombie surprised Dr. Lawrence Loh by presenting him with a Key to the City in recognition of his significant contributions to the health and well-being of Mississauga residents over the past two years.

“Presenting him with the City’s highest honour is our way of expressing our deepest gratitude on behalf of all Mississauga residents.” said Crombie. “What truly sets Dr. Loh apart is that he has never shied away from making the tough and sometimes unpopular decisions that best protect the health of our businesses, workers and residents. He has also fought incredibly hard to protect our most vulnerable residents and strongly advocated that Mississauga and the Region of Peel be treated fairly during the vaccine rollout, particularly in the early stages.”

The Region of Peel was one of the country’s hardest-hit regions during the pandemic. Under Dr. Loh’s leadership, it went from being a hotspot to one of the most highly vaccinated regions in Ontario, with over 3.25 million doses administered across Peel to date.

“The City of Mississauga, its residents and all of Peel Region will be forever grateful to Dr. Loh for his leadership and sage advice during what has been an incredibly difficult and uncertain time for so many people across our city,” added Crombie. “While much has changed since Mississauga reported its first case of COVID-19 nearly two years ago, we have Dr. Loh to thank for doing everything in his power to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

Dr. Loh took on the role of the Region of Peel’s Chief Medical Officer of Health in March 2020, a critically challenging time of the pandemic. In his role, he oversaw the Region’s vaccine rollout – one of the largest public health initiatives the Region has undertaken. He also lent a strong voice to the call for paid sick so that workers didn’t have to choose between losing a paycheque or going into work sick, and continues to find creative ways to get shots into the arms of those who face barriers to getting vaccinated.

“While we will be eternally grateful for Dr. Loh’s contributions and while we are learning to live with this virus, we must remember our work is far from over. We must remain vigilant and continue to work together to blunt the spread by getting vaccinated or boosted and staying home when we are sick,” Crombie said.