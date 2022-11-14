COMMUNITY

Mississauga hospital worker arrested for alleged sexual assault of elderly patient

Peel police have arrested an employee of Trillium Health Partners (THP) for the alleged sexual assault of a patient.

In early November 2022, it is alleged that a staff member committed a sexual assault on a vulnerable elderly female patient. The victim did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident, police said in a statement.

Toronto resident William Soto, a 32-year-old Patient Care Assistant who worked part-time at the THP Mississauga location (formerly referred to as Trillium Hospital) was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault. He appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on November 12 to answer to the charge.  

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact investigators Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. 

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

