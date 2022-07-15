Mississauga’s Elections Office is now hiring election workers to fill a variety of paid positions for Election Day on October 24.

“Working a municipal election is a great way to engage with your community. To be eligible, you must be at least 16 years of age, legally entitled to work in Canada and have access to a personal email address that is not shared,” said Diana Rusnov, City Clerk and Director, Legislative Services. “Those interested can also apply as individuals or as a ‘group’ with family members or friends which allows you to all work together at the same voting location. We work hard to accommodate those requests as much as we possibly can.”

Positions available include:

Deputy Returning Officer

Verifying the identities of electors

Issuing ballots to qualified electors

Using a computer application to strike electors names off the electronic voters’ list

Revising the voters’ list as necessary

Deputy Returning Officers must have experience using a laptop, have a strong attention to detail and be able to sit and work at a laptop for an extended period of time.

Operator

Feeding marked ballots through a vote tabulator

Ensuring the vote tabulator is operating properly

Picking up and returning the vote tabulator to/from a designated location

Assisting with voting location set up, opening and closing

Operators must have a valid driver’s licence and access to a vehicle on Election Day in order to transport the vote tabulator to and from the voting location. They must also be able to stand for long periods of time.

Information Officer

Serving as a greeter at the entrance to the voting location

Ensuring electors have a Voter Notification Card and/or identification

Assisting with voting location set up, opening and closing

The hours for all workers on Election Day are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, workers are required to complete an instructor led virtual training session, which is approximately 2 hours and depending on the position, an online training module. For more information on positions and compensation visit the election worker web page.

For those interesting in running as a Council candidate, the City is currently accepting candidate nominations until Friday, August 19 at 2 p.m.

Municipal elections are held every four years as per Ontario’s Municipal Elections Act, 1996. In Mississauga, electors cast ballots for Mayor, Ward/Regional Councillors and School Board Trustees.

Visit MississaugaVotes.ca for information regarding the 2022 Municipal Election.