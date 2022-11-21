Mississauga is currently seeking citizens to serve on its committees, local boards and authorities. These committees provide recommendations to the City Council or independently make decisions on specific topics.

Applications will be accepted from November 24 to December 15, 2022.

There are numerous committees and boards seeking citizen members, including the Accessibility Advisory Committee, Heritage Advisory Committee, Mississauga Arts Council, Mississauga Public Library Board and more. Members are asked to serve a four-year term ending November 14, 2026.

A drop-in information session was held yesterday, but details are also available on the Council Committees and Citizen Appointments webpages.

Applicants must be Canadian Citizens (Permanent Residents may apply for the Mississauga Public Library Board only), a Mississauga resident or business owner and at least 18 years of age.

City of Mississauga or Region of Peel employees are not eligible.

Proof of full vaccination (two doses) or a confirmation of a creed or medical exemption in accordance with the Volunteer Management Program Standards is required.

Additional qualifications may be required for some committees.