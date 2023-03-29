Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) is looking for firefighters for 2024. Applications will be accepted from June 15 to July 10 on the City’s website.

Individuals considering a career as a MFES firefighter can attend one of the in-person or virtual open house sessions in April, May and June to learn about the positions and hiring process.

Registration is required for these sessions which will include testimonials from Mississauga firefighters, information on the job application and recruitment process, as well as an opportunity to ask questions.

In-person sessions

Tuesday, April 11, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station 105, 7101 Goreway Dr., Mississauga, ON L4T 2T5

Friday, April 21, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station 101, 15 Fairview Rd. W., Mississauga, ON L5B 1K7

NOTE: This is a Women’s Information Session. The session is open for everyone but there will be an added focus on women in firefighting. During the session, hear personal stories, receive career advice and information about growth opportunities.

Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 120, 125 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga, ON L5M 0P4

Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 122, 3600 Thomas St., Mississauga, ON L5M 7E2

Virtual Sessions

These sessions are recommended for those who may not be able to attend in-person sessions due to distance or availability.

Friday, May 26 and Monday, June 5 from 7 to 8 p.m.

MFES says successful firefighting recruits will receive a competitive salary, benefits and pension compensation plan.

For more information, visit mississauga.ca/firefighterjobs or contact Firefighter.Recruitment@mississauga.ca.