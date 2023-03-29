COMMUNITY

Mississauga is looking for firefighters – how to apply

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) is looking for firefighters for 2024. Applications will be accepted from June 15 to July 10 on the City’s website.

Individuals considering a career as a MFES firefighter can attend one of the in-person or virtual open house sessions in April, May and June to learn about the positions and hiring process.

Registration is required for these sessions which will include testimonials from Mississauga firefighters, information on the job application and recruitment process, as well as an opportunity to ask questions.

In-person sessions

  • Tuesday, April 11, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station 105, 7101 Goreway Dr., Mississauga, ON L4T 2T5
  • Friday, April 21, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station 101, 15 Fairview Rd. W., Mississauga, ON L5B 1K7
    NOTE: This is a Women’s Information Session. The session is open for everyone but there will be an added focus on women in firefighting. During the session, hear personal stories, receive career advice and information about growth opportunities.
  • Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 120, 125 Eglinton Ave W., Mississauga, ON L5M 0P4
  • Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 122, 3600 Thomas St., Mississauga, ON L5M 7E2

Virtual Sessions

These sessions are recommended for those who may not be able to attend in-person sessions due to distance or availability.

Friday, May 26 and Monday, June 5 from 7 to 8 p.m.

MFES says successful firefighting recruits will receive a competitive salary, benefits and pension compensation plan.

For more information, visit mississauga.ca/firefighterjobs or contact Firefighter.Recruitment@mississauga.ca.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brampton extends property tax deferral program for 1 more year

    Take the time to learn about the rich heritage of the...

    UPDATE: Embassy Grand offering COVID vaccinations and boosters

    Canada-wide warrant issued for Brampton man in connection with violent...