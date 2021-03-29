April is tax season. Mississauga Library, in partnership with the Canada Revenue Agency, is easing some of the uncertainty caused by tax season with a series of online workshops for residents and business owners.

Free with registration, these virtual workshops offer information on a range of topics including how the Canadian tax system works, how to file your tax return and ways to protect yourself from tax scams.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic raises additional questions surrounding taxes, including how to file if you received COVID-19 emergency benefits, such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), or how to claim home office expenses. These workshops aim to help people, including first-time tax filers, newcomers to Canada, retirees and older adults, understand their taxes following a year that has caused financial uncertainty for many.

Tax workshop dates are as follows:

Tax Basics for Retirees – April 7, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Learn about benefits and credits, options for paying your taxes and ways to protect yourself from tax scams. (Ages 55+)

Doing your Taxes – April 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Discover how to gather your information and complete your return so you can get the benefits and credits you’re entitled to. This workshop is for first-time tax filers and anyone who needs an introduction or refresher. (Ages 13 and up)

Tax Basics for Newcomers – April 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Learn how the Canadian tax system works, how to report income and how to get the credits and benefits you’re entitled to in your first years in Canada. (Ages 13 and up)

Scams! – April 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Don’t get scammed. Learn what you should know and what the Canada Revenue Agency will never ask you for. (Ages 13 and up)

Visit mississaugalibrary.ca/taxes for more information about the library’s online tax workshops.

You must have an email on your account to receive an email invitation to the program, if you do not receive an invite to the program 24 hours before the program starts, please contact [email protected] for assistance.