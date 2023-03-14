The Mississauga Library is hosting a series of workshops and clinics to help residents file their tax returns.

The free online and in-person workshops include information about how the Canadian tax system works, how to file a tax return and ways individuals can protect themselves from tax scams.

Registration is required for the online workshops and can be completed online.

In-person programs do not require registration and are first come-first served. Residents interested in coming to a tax clinic can book an appointment with library staff in person or over the phone.

The workshops and clinics cater to anyone interested in a refresher on how to file their taxes and avoid tax scams including newcomers to Canada, retirees and older adults, business owners and entrepreneurs, teens, students and young adults.

Tax workshops details are as follows

Doing your taxes

March 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m. | Online

April 12, 6:30 to 8 p.m. | In-person at Erin Meadows Library

Learn how to gather your information and complete your tax return so you can get the benefits and credits you’re entitled to. Perfect for first-time tax filers and anyone who needs an introduction or refresher.

Tax Basics for Retirees (55+)

March 22, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | In-person at Clarkson Library

Learn about benefits and credits, options for paying your taxes and ways to protect yourself from tax scams.

Tax Basics for Newcomers

March 28, 6:30 to 8 p.m. | Online

Topics include how the Canadian tax system works, how to report income and how to get the credits and benefits you’re entitled to in your first years in Canada.

Tax Basics for Youth

April 18, 3:30 to 5 p.m. | Online

Working your first job? Come and learn about the Canadian tax system, how to report income and the credits and benefits that you’re entitled to receive.

Eligible residents can also get support through the library’s free tax clinics, offered at various library locations throughout March and April. Tax returns are prepared by volunteers with Chartered Professional Accountants Ontario, Halton-Peel Association, through the Canada Revenue Agency’s Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.