Mississauga lifts mandatory face mask bylaw

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Mississauga City Council has voted to end the emergency order and the mandatory face mask bylaw.

On the two year anniversary of the declaration, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie ended the declared emergency order in response to COVID-19 enacted on March 23, 2020.

In addition, to be consistent with changes made by the Government of Ontario, and with recommendation from Dr. Lawrence Loh, Region of Peel’s Medical Officer of Heath, the City is also lifting its Mandatory Face Mask Bylaw, effective immediately.

“The ending of the Emergency Order and the lifting of the mask by-law are huge milestones for Mississauga,” said Mayor Crombie. “And we’re only in this position now because of the enormous sacrifices everyone in our community has made. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all residents for helping us get through the most challenging time in our City’s history. As we enter this new phase, I do ask all residents to please be respectful of the personal choices others are make when it comes to masking, as everyone has different comfort levels.”

That means wearing a face mask when visiting City facilities is no longer mandatory and all businesses in Mississauga including condos and apartment buildings are not required to enforce masking in public, indoor settings. Residents however, may choose to continue wearing a mask if they feel more comfortable.

Masks are still required for all public transit in Ontario until at least April 27, which applies to Mississauga’s MiWay buses.

The Mandatory Face Mask By-Law was put in place in July 2020 in response to COVID-19.

