Peel police have arrested 57-year-old Kenneth Law of Mississauga, following an investigation involving the online sale and distribution of sodium nitrite. He has been charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide.

Sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive and commonly found in processed meats. Intentional consumption of certain amounts of this substance can reduce oxygen-levels, impair breathing and can result in death.

On March 31, officers from the 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) began investigating circumstances of a sudden death, in which it is suspected that the chemical substance was consumed. It is believed that Law distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm. He is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, police said yesterday.

Anyone who has received a package from the following businesses — Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/ escMode, ICemac — is advised to contact their local police service immediately.

Peel police are also urging the community to be vigilant of the online transactions and activity or the arrival of deliveries from the above noted companies.

Anyone with information about an incident or who has received a package that they suspect may contain sodium nitrite, should contact 1-888-714-0003 or email 11Divproject@peelpolice.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous, should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you or anyone that you know is struggling with mental health and wellness, please call 1-833-456-4566 or visit www.talksuicide.ca.