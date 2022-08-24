The Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau has arrested a Mississauga man in relation to an alleged contractor fraud that spanned over two years between 2020 to 2022 in multiple cities across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

A police investigation which culminated in the arrest of 58-year-old Milentje Djordjevic, began after investigators received several fraud reports involving the same suspect. Police say Djordjevic promised contractor home services, was paid deposits and used sub-contractors. However several victims have come forward and stated that services had never even begun.

The fraud is believed to be over $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, Djordjevic, who is from Mississauga, was arrested and charged with Defraud the Public and four counts of Fraud Over $5000.00.

He will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Peel Regional Police are urging all members of the public to consider not prepaying for products or services when dealing with unknown or unproven individuals. Check references and establish a contract and payment schedule for services rendered.

Investigators believe that additional victims may exist. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.