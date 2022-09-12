Peel police arrested, Vishnu Roche, a 68-year-old man from Mississauga for sexually assaulting a woman on a public bus.

Police said that on August 4, the 25-year-old victim was on a bus in the area of Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Roche. He was arrested last Wednesday and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Anyone that believes they may have been a victim, or anyone with information on this or any similar incident, is asked to contact investigators at the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1233. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.