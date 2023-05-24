COMMUNITY

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie sets up campaign website for Ontario Liberal leader

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
After months of speculation as to whether Bonnie Crombie will try her hand at provincial politics, the Mississauga mayor confirmed she is exploring running for the Ontario Liberal’s top job.

The timing seems to be a bit off, given that Crombie’s wish for Mississauga’s independence is also coming true. Residents of the city have mixed feelings about their mayor’s plans to quit municipal politics at this crucial stage. While all wish her well, there is concern about who will shepherd the city as it becomes independent from Peel Region, should she win.

Meanwhile Crombie says that she wants to build an inclusive Ontario just like she has done in her city.

“It is what I have done in Mississauga and what I want to share with the rest of the province,” she said in a statement posted on her campaign website.

“We have some serious problems in Ontario, and I can’t stand by as the current government takes us down the wrong path and does irrevocable damage for generations,” she added.

The Ontario Liberals are probably happy with Crombie’s decision to consider running for the leadership post as many see her as being most likely to give Doug Ford a run for his money in the 2026 provincial election.

She has been vocal in her disapproval of some of Ford’s policies.

“Ontario is at a tipping point. We cannot afford more of what this government has done over the past five years. I’ve seen it firsthand in my community, and the burden it has placed on the residents of Mississauga. It’s time to put an end to this, and I want to lead our Party in forming the next government,” she said on her bonnieforleader.ca website.

Meanwhile Ford has said that Crombie’s announcement is a slap in the face to Mississauga residents. He believes her decision to stay on as mayor while campaigning for Ontario Liberal leadership will amount to neglecting her current job.

Crombie had said that she would only cut back on a few events on weekends and in the evenings to meet with Ontarians on her campaign trail.

