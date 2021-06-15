Mississauga-Erin Mills Liberal MP Iqra Khalid is among the five new members appointed to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

The Committee provides the prime minister with an annual report, and special reports when needed. The reports, which include findings and recommendations, are tabled in both the House of

Commons and the Senate.

The other four new appointees are: Leona Alleslev (Conservative), Stéphane Bergeron (Bloc Québécois), Peter Fragiskatos (Liberal) and Rob Morrison (Conservative).

With these new appointments, all seats on the Committee are now full.

The new appointees will join the existing members of the Committee: Don Davies (NDP), Dennis Dawson (Senate), The Honourable Frances Lankin, P.C., C.M. (Senate), The Honourable David J. McGuinty, P.C., Liberal (Chair), Brenda Shanahan (Liberal) and Vernon White (Senate).

Chaired by the Honourable David J. McGuinty since its launch in 2017, this multi-party Committee includes representatives from both the House of Commons and the Senate. It provides a non-partisan approach to the review of national security and intelligence activities carried out across the Government of Canada. This includes activities undertaken by the Canada Border Services Agency, the Communications Security Establishment, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, among many others.

The Committee was first created under the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians Act, which received Royal Assent on June 22, 2017. It is dissolved at the end of each session of Parliament, and new members are appointed after the new session of Parliament opens.