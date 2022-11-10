MPP Deepak Anand has spoken out against a poster which he believes could potentially spread hatred among the Hindus and Sikhs settled in Canada. His tweet prompted comments that showcase the growing tension between the two communities.

The poster displayed in Mississauga last week, reportedly by the Khalistani outfit SFJ, alleges that Sikh babies were burnt alive by Hindu mobs during the 1984 riots in India which followed the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh body guards. The poster terms “1984” as “Sikh genocide”.

MPP Anand responded to the poster on Twitter saying, “Killing baby is a heinous crime, unacceptable, unforgivable. I’m deeply disturbed by this sign, painting all Hindus as mob. Being Hindu I’m not raised or trained to be killer, NOW is time for #Hindus #Sikhs to come together & denounce people dividing community. STOP #HinduPhobia”

The Mississauga-Malton MPP’s tweet prompted a flurry of comments on the 1984 riots, with some supporting and others challenging the veracity of the claims made by the poster. Some blamed Khalistan supporters in Canada and the recent referendums held in Brampton and Mississauga for sowing seeds of discord between the two communities. The social media conversation on the poster degenerated into finger-pointing between some Hindus and Sikhs who defended their communities against the accusations levied in the comment section.

The Hindu community in Canada is upset by a string of anti-Hindu incidents including the desecration of the Toronto BAPS temple and a Mahatma Gandhi statue at a Richmond Hill Vishnu temple with Khalistan slogans. These incidents prompted India to issue a travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise caution in light of the rise in crimes and anti-Indian activities in Canada.

A car/truck rally planned for October 29 drawing attention to the anti-Sikh riots and support for the Khalistan referendum held in Mississauga last Sunday sparked fears of a confrontation between the two communities similar to what was witnessed on Diwali night in Westwood Mall Square, Mississauga.

Police in Mississauga said that between 400 and 500 people clashed on Diwali night, during which one side waved the Indian Tricolour while some others held Khalistani banners. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The footage shows two large crowds at a Diwali celebration separated by Peel Regional Police officers as fireworks can be heard in the background.

India has taken strong exception to the Justin Trudeau administration not taking adequate steps to curb anti-India activities in Canada being carried out by extremist outfits such as the proscribed Sikhs for Justice which has led to the souring of bilateral relations between the two countries.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has made it clear that New Delhi has taken up the issue of extremist violence and anti-India activities in Canada with the Trudeau government, and is not satisfied with the response from Ottawa.

Canada maintains that all people have a right to self-determination and freedom of speech and expression in a peaceful manner.