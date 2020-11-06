Canindia News

Mississauga Provincial Offences Court resumes in-person appointments

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

The Mississauga Provincial Offences Court Office has begun scheduling in-person screening appointments.

If you receive a letter or email from the court office to attend in-person, please attend the Provincial Offences Court Office on the scheduled date and time indicated for your in-person screening appointment.

The Provincial Offences Court in Mississauga is located at 950 Burnhamthorpe Road West.
To find out what to do if you get a parking ticket or tickets for provincial offences such as speeding or running a red light, tickets related to animal, pet or business licensing offences visit the City website.

City officials are urging everyone to practice physical distancing and observe the Mandatory Face Covering By-law when attending in-person appointments.

