Mississauga is again making a strong push for the federal and provincial governments to work together to fund two-way, all-day GO service on the Milton Corridor. This request follows the recent August 10 announcement by the federal government to fund improvements to the corridor, city officials said in a statement issued Thursday morning.

“Mississauga is a net importer of jobs, but right now the trains on the Milton Line run the wrong way – west to east in the morning, and east to west at night,” the statement read. “The reality is that we are no longer a bedroom community to Toronto, but an economic hub in our own right. Our transit systems need to reflect this reality and give commuters an option to travel both ways, all day. At the same time, we desperately need reliable and convenient rapid transit to get cars off the road and break gridlock and congestion. The federal and provincial governments need to come together and make this service happen as soon as possible.”

The Milton GO Rail corridor is a critical element in Mississauga’s rapid transit network and one of the busiest corridors in GO Transit’s rail network after the Lakeshore line. Service on the Milton GO line is presently limited to one-way service during peak hours.

A revised business case prepared by Mississauga stated that the Milton Corridor is the third busiest in the GO network. It pointed out that over 7 million passengers travelled on the Milton GO train in 2019, while another 1.9 million used the Milton Line GO Bus when the train was not available.

According to the city, one-third of all businesses and employment in Mississauga are along this corridor and 7,900 businesses and over 143,000 jobs rely on it.

“I was pleased to see the federal government announce support for this project,” said Ward 9 City Councillor, Pat Saito. “It’s the first time in 30 years there has been a real public commitment to improving service on this corridor. The Milton GO Line is well-used by our local community, but does not adequately serve the needs of our business community, especially in the Meadowvale Business Park.

“We need an all day two way service that our businesses can rely upon to attract and retain top talent. I thank the federal government for their contribution and commitment and ask the provincial government to step up and match the funds to make this project happen,” added Saito.