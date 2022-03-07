COMMUNITY

Mississauga receives transit funding from federal and provincial governments

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1

Mississauga is get funding from the federal and provincial government to improve its transit system.

The money will go towards expansion and upgrades to the bus rapid transit corridor and the purchase of hybrid buses, city officials said in a media statement.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and members of Council joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Associate Transport Minister Stan Cho to announce a joint investment of more than $675 million to support three public transit infrastructure projects in the city last week.

“This is a big day for Mississauga and I want to sincerely thank the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario for investing in Mississauga, our residents and our future,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “These investments will significantly strengthen our local transit system while helping us reach our climate targets. Funding to build rapid bus transit along Dundas Street, in particular, will make it easier for residents to travel to and from Mississauga and is critical for regional economic growth and recovery. The Dundas BRT will further strengthen our east to west connections, reducing travel times and connecting people to more job opportunities and businesses to more customers.”

The funding includes more than $271 million from the federal government (through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program) and more than $225 million from the provincial government. The City of Mississauga will contribute more than $180 million, according to the statement.

All levels of government are pooling their resources for three projects, one of which is the design and construction of the Dundas Bus Rapid Transit corridor along Dundas Street, from Cooksville to the Etobicoke border. A portion of the funds will be earmarked for upgrades to Mississauga’s existing bus corridors, including the construction of queue jump lanes to reduce traffic, passenger wait times and delays.

Mississauga says it will also be purchasing of 358 second-generation hybrid buses with the funds. Replacing existing diesel vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the quality and reliability of transit in the city, officials stated.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.