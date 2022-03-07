Mississauga receives transit funding from federal and provincial governments

Mississauga is get funding from the federal and provincial government to improve its transit system.

The money will go towards expansion and upgrades to the bus rapid transit corridor and the purchase of hybrid buses, city officials said in a media statement.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and members of Council joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Associate Transport Minister Stan Cho to announce a joint investment of more than $675 million to support three public transit infrastructure projects in the city last week.

“This is a big day for Mississauga and I want to sincerely thank the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario for investing in Mississauga, our residents and our future,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “These investments will significantly strengthen our local transit system while helping us reach our climate targets. Funding to build rapid bus transit along Dundas Street, in particular, will make it easier for residents to travel to and from Mississauga and is critical for regional economic growth and recovery. The Dundas BRT will further strengthen our east to west connections, reducing travel times and connecting people to more job opportunities and businesses to more customers.”

The funding includes more than $271 million from the federal government (through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program) and more than $225 million from the provincial government. The City of Mississauga will contribute more than $180 million, according to the statement.

All levels of government are pooling their resources for three projects, one of which is the design and construction of the Dundas Bus Rapid Transit corridor along Dundas Street, from Cooksville to the Etobicoke border. A portion of the funds will be earmarked for upgrades to Mississauga’s existing bus corridors, including the construction of queue jump lanes to reduce traffic, passenger wait times and delays.

Mississauga says it will also be purchasing of 358 second-generation hybrid buses with the funds. Replacing existing diesel vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the quality and reliability of transit in the city, officials stated.