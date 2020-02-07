Mississauga reviews ward boundaries

As part of ward boundary review launched by Mississauga City Council, staff were asked to submit a report outlining the various scenarios available which resulted in three being presented at the January 29 council meeting.

An interactive map is available showing the proposed boundaries over the current map.

Scenario 1

In this version, majority of wards would either retain their current borders or see only slight changes. Ward 6 would see the most significant change as its eastern boundary would extend to McLaughlin Road, taking in part of Ward 5. The areas around the Rivergrove Community Centre would move into Ward 11.

Other suggested changes included:

• The “tail” from Ward 8, with its mansions along Mississauga Road, being moved into Ward 2

• Ward 7 loses the portion between The Queensway and QEW as it moves to Ward 1

• Ward 3’s northern boundary moves to Highway 401, taking in portions of the Airport Corporate Centre

Scenario 2

This scenario focuses on aligning high growth neighbourhoods into single wards, such as the Downtown Core in Ward 4, the Uptown Node in Ward 5 and Cooksville in Ward 7.

The changes here include:

• Ward 7 taking in the southern part of Ward 6, while keeping the revised boundary to the south at The Queensway

• Ward 4’s northern boundary would shift from Eglinton Avenue to Highway 403 and absorb the area for the future M City Condos that was in Ward 7

• Ward 6 would lose the portion south of Highway 403 and its eastern boundary would extend to Hurontario, Bristol then along the Cooksville Creek

• Ward 5 would take in the Huron Heights neighbourhood that was in Ward 4

Scenario 3

In the third scenario, a number of significant changes would take place as every ward would have boundary changes, but it also provides the best shot of giving out equal populations with around 60,000 residents in each ward.

The significant changes here would be:

• Altering Wards 9 and 10 boundaries so their dividing line runs along Britannia Rd.

• Ward 6 would lose its bottom half and extend its eastern boundary to McLaughlin

• Ward 8 would absorb the southern part of Ward 6, extending its eastern boundary to Mavis Road, and lose the northern part up to Eglinton to Ward 10

• The changes in Wards 4 and 7 would better reflect significant future growth in the downtown and uptown core of Mississauga along Hurontario

• Ward 3 would still see the northern border at Highway 401 but see a portion of Ward 4 get added in

• Ward 11 would extend its southern boundary to Highway 403 and take in the portion of Meadowvale Business Park that was previously in Ward 9

There was a lot of talk about adding a twelfth councillor, but staff already did such a report a few years ago, which was more confined to just changing Ward 5. But still, it is a good reference point to start from if staff are being asked to draw maps with an additional ward. -CINEWS