Yesterday, Mississauga City Council passed Resolution 0103-2023 to lift its prohibition on cannabis retail stores and permit them to locate and operate in the city.

“Mississauga has been cautious and examined the experience of other cities over the past five years before opting into retail cannabis stores,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “While we wish cities had more control in terms of locations and licensing, the experience of other cities that have opted in has generally been positive and without major issues. We welcome the opportunity for residents to be able to more easily and conveniently access legal cannabis at retailers and the businesses and jobs it will create in our city.

The use of recreational cannabis has been legalized federally since October 17, 2018. At the time, Mississauga chose to opt out and not allow retail cannabis locations to operate within the City. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) manages the licensing, renewals and enforcement of private cannabis retail stores under the Cannabis Licence Act, 2018.

“Mississauga joins many cities in Ontario who have opted in for retail cannabis stores. We have learned from their experiences and consulted with several around issues they’ve faced,” said Shari Lichterman, Acting City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer. “With Council’s decision, the City will be looking into next steps and working with our provincial and regional partners to ensure community safety remains the top priority.”

Since 2018, the Government of Ontario has allowed recreational cannabis to be sold online or in privately-operated retail stores. The location and operation of these private stores is controlled by the AGCO, which is also responsible for regulating gaming and alcohol sales in the province.

The smoking of recreational cannabis is allowed in areas where smoking tobacco is allowed but not in vehicles or boats under the Smoke Free Ontario Act, 2017.

In Ontario, the Cannabis Control Act, 2017 governs the cultivation, distribution, purchase, sale, consumption and possession of cannabis. It includes that no authorized cannabis retailer can sell cannabis to a person under 19 years old, a person who appears under 25 unless they have required the person to provide identification to confirm that they are at least 19 years of age, and a person who is or appears to be intoxicated.