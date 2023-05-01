Mississauga is offering youth, 12 to 16 years old, a Sauga Summer Pass that allows them to ride MiWay and access City pools and fitness centres for free. Quantities are limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. The pass is valid from July 1 to August 31.

Registration forms are available at mississauga.ca/summerpass and all City community centres.

All forms are to be signed by the youth and parent/guardian and submitted in person at any community centre. A parent/guardian also must be present if adding fitness centre access (this add-on is only available to youth 14 to 16 years).

One piece of ID must be provided displaying proof of age and that the individual lives at a Mississauga address. City customer service staff will take a photo of the youth to add to the pass

Pass holders can access City swimming pools during designated drop-in fun swimming times only. To view scheduled pool times, visit ActiveMississauga.ca or inquire at the pools.

Access to fitness centres is available on specific days and times.

The pass is only valid on MiWay and transfers will not be issued. Pass holders must show a valid Sauga Summer Pass to the Transit Operator when boarding a MiWay bus to ride for free.

More information is available as mississauga.ca/summerpass.