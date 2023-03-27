Mississauga will have its first Farm Boy store next year.

Located along the Lakeshore Rd W main street, near the Mississauga Rd intersection in the new Brightwater community, the 25,000 sq ft store will open in mid-2024.

“After months of excitement and anticipation, we’re thrilled to share that Farm Boy is officially opening right here at Brightwater, in the village of Port Credit. The first store in Mississauga,” says Christina Giannone, Vice President, Brightwater, Port Credit West Village Partners.

Mississauga Ward 1 Councillor Stephen Dasko also welcomed the addition of a grocery store “with open arms”.

“Brightwater has taken the initiative to provide this community service to our residents by bringing in a Farm Boy. I know that this type of community service is long over due and we anxiously await its arrival,” Dasko said in a written statement.

Announced in 2020, the 72-acre master-planned Brightwater community will revitalize the Port Credit waterfront, providing 18+ acres of new parks and green spaces along with walking and cycling trails, 300,000 sq.ft of new retail, commercial and office spaces including a new Village Square flanked by pedestrian mews and piazzas, and will create 2,995 new residential units and 150 affordable housing units.

Brightwater broke ground in October 2021 and the most recent phase, Bridge House was launched last summer. More releases of the highly coveted community are planned for 2023.

“For over 40 years, Farm Boy has always put great food and experience first, and we are delighted with how customers across the province have responded,” says Farm Boy President and General Manager, Shawn Linton. “We are looking forward to expanding our presence across the GTA with our first location in Mississauga at Brightwater.”