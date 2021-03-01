Mississauga is hosting a Tele Town Hall on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 7 p.m. on how the Ontario COVID-19 framework applies to the City and its plan for community vaccination.

During this live, virtual event Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Dr. Lawrence Loh, Medical Officer of Health, Region of Peel and Michelle DiEmanuele, President and CEO, Trillium Health Partners will provide updates to residents and businesses as well as answer questions.

Residents who wish to participate in the Tele Town Hall can do so in one of the following three ways:

Pre-register: Register your telephone number in advance: https://vekeo.com/mississauga/#

Participate online: listen to and ask questions at the Tele Town Hall online on March 11

Join by telephone

A random selection of residents will receive a telephone call to participate in the Tele Town Hall in advance, based on a list provided by a virtual town hall service. The callout is done to make sure as many residents as possible have an opportunity to participate.

Those who don’t wish to participate can simply hang up.

If you don’t receive a call and would like to participate, dial 1-877-229-8493 and enter ID number: 115911 followed by the # key.