The Ontario government announced an investment of $700,000 to support four innovative and free training projects designed for 203 professional and volunteer firefighters around the province. Two projects will be led by the Ontario Professional Fire Fighters Association, while the City of Mississauga and the Town of Georgina are receiving funding as well.

The Ontario Professional Fire Fighters Association is receiving $367,105 for the Fire Ground Survival Program and $65,995 for the Peer Support Program. Mississauga is receiving $101,099 for the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Fire Ground Survival program. Georgina is receiving $176,000 for the Professional Development Georgina Fire & Rescue Services project.

“Our firefighters are true heroes who face danger head-on and without hesitation to protect our communities and our people,” said Premier Doug Ford. “These new investments will help to ensure they have the training and resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Training will focus on fighting fires in hazardous (Mayday) situations for small and rural services to ensure they are equipped and prepared for ground rescue and wildfire scenarios. There will also be courses for automobile extraction, boating and water safety, and elevator rescue.

“We are thrilled with the announcement,” said Greg Horton, President of the Ontario Professional Firefighters Association. “Professional development and capacity building are core value propositions the OPFFA offers its members. The Association plays a unique role in assessing the continuing education needs of its members and delivering programs to meet those needs. While there is ample training on how to put out a fire and save lives, there hasn’t been adequate training on firefighter survival.”

These projects are funded through the government’s Skills Development Fund, a $700 million initiative, which supports ground-breaking programs that connect jobseekers with the skills and training they need to find well-paying careers close to home. The Fund is supported through labour market transfer agreements between the federal and provincial governments.

In March 2023, Ontario announced plans to expand cancer coverage for firefighters. These changes aim to provide faster and easier access to compensation and supports for thyroid and pancreatic cancers from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

There are about 30,000 firefighters in Ontario, including about 12,000 full-time firefighters, nearly 19,000 volunteer firefighters and more than 400 part-time firefighters.