Mississauga to rename Central Library after Hazel McCallion on her 100th birthday

In honour of former Mayor Hazel McCallion’s forthcoming 100th birthday and her decades of service to Mississauga, the Central Library will be renamed as Hazel McCallion Central Library, the City of Mississauga said in a statement.

Hazel McCallion served the people of Mississauga for 53 years as Reeve and Mayor of Streetsville, and as Councillor and Mayor of the City of Mississauga, and held the title of Canada’s longest-serving Mayor. Hazel McCallion has received and conferred many awards, as a Member of the Order of Canada, the Order of Ontario, the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals, an Honourary Doctor of Laws from the University of Toronto, the Key to the City of Mississauga, and many other national and international awards and distinctions, the statement added.

The motion was raised by Ward 6 Councillor Ron Starr. Staff will bring back a report to Council for the renaming and the new name will be unveiled for Hazel McCallion’s birthday of 100 years on February 14, 2021.

