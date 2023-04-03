Starting May 1, MiWay is introducing a one-year pilot program to make transit service in Mississauga more affordable.

The program will allow children ages six to 12 to ride MiWay for free with a valid PRESTO card and a $1 all-day fare for seniors 65 and older. This pilot will help inform future transit options while encouraging ridership, which has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“We hope through this program, more families and seniors will ride MiWay and experience the benefits that affordable, accessible and convenient transit offers,” said Geoff Marinoff, Director, Transit. “To access these pilot programs, children and seniors will need a PRESTO card with the correct fare type set based on their age. Seniors can also pay a $1 cash fare.”

There are various locations in Mississauga, including Shoppers Drug Mart stores, where individuals can buy a PRESTO card and set it to either the Child or Senior fare type.

MiWay is also enhancing its PRESTO loyalty program next month.

Starting May 1, all customers can ride free on MiWay after paying for 11 trips in one calendar week, rather than 12 trips, using their PRESTO card.