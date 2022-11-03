MiWay’s 300-series routes to and from high schools will be temporarily suspended on Nov. 4 due to the planned closure of schools in the Peel District School Board and Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board.

These routes will remain suspended as long as the Peel District School Board and Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board schools are closed.

View the latest updates from Peel District School Board and Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board.

On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, temporary trip cancellations may also occur on other routes across the transit system due to staffing challenges.

For the most up-to-date information, please check real-time information online or call Customer Service at 905-615-4636.