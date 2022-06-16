Mississauga wants feedback on its concept designs for garage conversions, garden and laneway suites, duplex, triplex and multiplexes.



Residents, anyone who is interested in living in Mississauga as well as builders and contractors can provide their input on the city’s proposed housing options.

Watch the video below and complete a survey on general fit, yard space, privacy, parking and the best way to access the units. You can also comments on concept designs and plans.

The online engagement site is available on-demand, 24/7 and will run throughout the summer. You may watch the video and review the design concepts and floor plans as often as you like.

The city is also seeking input on allowing other housing types in neighbourhoods such as smaller detached homes, semi-detached and townhouses.

The Increasing Housing Choices in Neighbourhood Study, launched last spring, is exploring ways to add gentle density through a variety of housing choices. Expected to be completed in mid-2023, the study will recommend changes to Mississauga’s Official Plan and implementation measures to provide more housing choices citywide.

For more information and to provide your input on housing options visit https://yoursay.mississauga.ca/increasing-housing-choices-in-neighbourhoods-study.