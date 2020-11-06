Canindia News

Mississauga youth charged in online child exploitation incident

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

Region of Peel Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) with assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (N.C.E.C.C.) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (F.B.I.) have arrested and charged a male youth in connection to an online incident involving child pornography.

In May 2020, an anonymous person hacked into private chat conversations on a popular online group meeting application and proceeded to stream offensive material. Soon after, an investigation began by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States of America. The F.B.I. subsequently identified information indicating the suspect was residing in the City of Mississauga and began to coordinate with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre in Ottawa. The N.C.E.C.C. then relayed the information to the Peel Police I.C.E. Unit, and together they worked to identify the suspect locally.

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, the I.C.E. Unit arrested a 17-year-old male youth from Mississauga. He was charged with Making Available Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, and Accessing Child Pornography. He was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 30, 2020, in Brampton, officials said.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and, therefore, the identity of the Young Persons charged in this investigation is protected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact investigators with the the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca. For more information on protecting children online please visit Cybertip.ca.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Kamala Harris likely to speak first at Delaware

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Peel Police charge 21-year-old man for fatal collision in Mississauga

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Ontario commits $3 million to 2022 Valour Games for Canada’s Veterans

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

As Ontario shifts to new colour-coded framework, Peel held back in red zone, York and Ottawa move to orange

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Pothole repair blitz in Toronto this Saturday

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Mississauga Provincial Offences Court resumes in-person appointments

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Greta Thunberg mocks Trump in his own words

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Biden storms ahead in Pennsylvania, poised for victory

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Celebrate Diwali with your household, says Toronto’s top doctor

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested