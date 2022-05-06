COMMUNITY

Mississauga’s “Drive Thru Ribfest” is back

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
8

The Drive Thru Ribfest is back at the Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga from May 13 to 15. Hosted by Amacon, and the Rotary Clubs of Mississauga and Mississauga West, the event will support the Mississauga Food Bank and other Rotary sponsored charities.

“The Centre (Erin Mills Town Centre) is offering a voucher to the first 50 cars on each day to be redeemed for a mall gift card,” said Rick Blake, the incoming Event Chair.

Blake also announced that finger licken’ ribs will continue to be the main event with roasted corn with lemonade and Tiny Toms donuts as add-ons.

“Based on crowd requests a new addition to the food line-up will be fries and poutine,” he added. “The challenge is on to surpass last years’ event in pounds of ribs consumed!”

He encouraged everyone to come and do their part.

New this year is the Ribber Awards. Celebrity judges will select the Ribber with the best Ribs on Friday at 3 pm in the Centre Court of the Mall.

A signed Auston Mathews blue jersey is part of the raffle with over $5,000 in dining, golf and spa gift cards.

Also returning to Ribfest will be the GOVAXX bus which will administer the Pfizer vaccine on Friday May 13 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and again on Sunday May 15 from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 youth arrested for breaking into Gucci store at Toronto Premium...

    20 Shoppers Drug Mart locations offering AstraZeneca vaccines 24/7

    Canada won’t use first shipment of J&J vaccine due to possible...

    Where to get your proof of vaccination?