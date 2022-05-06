The Drive Thru Ribfest is back at the Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga from May 13 to 15. Hosted by Amacon, and the Rotary Clubs of Mississauga and Mississauga West, the event will support the Mississauga Food Bank and other Rotary sponsored charities.

“The Centre (Erin Mills Town Centre) is offering a voucher to the first 50 cars on each day to be redeemed for a mall gift card,” said Rick Blake, the incoming Event Chair.

Blake also announced that finger licken’ ribs will continue to be the main event with roasted corn with lemonade and Tiny Toms donuts as add-ons.

“Based on crowd requests a new addition to the food line-up will be fries and poutine,” he added. “The challenge is on to surpass last years’ event in pounds of ribs consumed!”

He encouraged everyone to come and do their part.

New this year is the Ribber Awards. Celebrity judges will select the Ribber with the best Ribs on Friday at 3 pm in the Centre Court of the Mall.

A signed Auston Mathews blue jersey is part of the raffle with over $5,000 in dining, golf and spa gift cards.

Also returning to Ribfest will be the GOVAXX bus which will administer the Pfizer vaccine on Friday May 13 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and again on Sunday May 15 from 10:00am to 6:00pm.