Mississauga’s aerial spray program to combat gypsy moth begins at round 5 a.m. this Saturday.

Two helicopters will fly about 15 to 30 metres above the treetops to complete the spray which will target and manage Lymantria dispar dispar (LDD), formerly known as “gypsy moth,” in affected city neighbourhoods.

The program is targetted at areas predicted to see severe leaf loss from caterpillar feedings. The treatment area is roughly 2,100 hectares (5,189 acres) of private and public land in Wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

All necessary safety precautions are taken to ensure minimal risk to the public and the applicators, city officials said in a news release.

The targeted spray zones for Saturday, May 28 are:

• Spray Zone A

• Spray Zone D (portions)

• Spray Zone E (portions)

If properties or neighbourhoods are in Spray Zone D and E, spraying for round one will take place over multiple days to minimize road closures and traffic interruptions. Residents in the spray zones are encouraged to continue to watch for the 48-hour notification detailing when the remainder of the zone will be sprayed.

Residents can search to see if their address is in the spray zone using the interactive map, which has been updated to reflect the scheduled spray.

The aerial spray may need to be rescheduled to a later date if the weather conditions change. If this happens, residents will be notified up to 12 hours before the scheduled spray on the project webpage, email news alerts as well as social media channels (@citymississauga and @saugaparksrec).

There may be some temporary closures to parks, trails and roads in the spray blocks while the spray is occurring.