Mississauga’s lockdown guidelines, closures and service disruptions

As announced by the Government of Ontario, Mississauga, as part of the Region of Peel, is in the Grey-Lockdown Level of the Government of Ontario’s Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework as of Monday, November 23, 2020.

“This is certainly not where we hoped to be, but the sobering reality is that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising at an alarming rate in Mississauga over the last month. I firmly believe that these new measures are the only way we can avoid school closures, further spread in our long-term care centres and overburdening our hospitals,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “What encourages me is that I know all Mississaugans will do the right thing by staying home as much as possible and limiting their in-person contact to just their immediate households and essential supports.”

Starting, Monday, November 23, the following restrictions will be in effect in Mississauga as part of the lockdown:

Organized Public Events, Weddings, Social Gatherings and Religious Services, Rites and Ceremonies

No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household

Limit of 10 people for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, where physical distancing can be maintained

Limit for weddings, funerals and other religious services, rites or ceremonies where physical distancing can be maintained:

10 people indoors

10 people outdoors

Virtual and drive-in gatherings, events services, rites or ceremonies permitted

Many public City facilities will be closed as of Monday, November 23, 2020 through to December 20. Impacts are as follows:

City community centres, including pools, fitness centres and indoor arenas, with the exception of essential services, such as childcare in some facilities

Cultural facilities and museums

Public counters will be restricted to appointment only

The Library will offer limited services including contactless holds pick up inside branches and outdoor dropboxes

Most services offered at City Hall will be closed with exceptions being made for mobile, business and marriage licences, and commissioning which will be offered in-person, by appointment only

The Provincial Offences Courthouse remains open with no impact to those who have scheduled appointments

Most services that can be, will be conducted online. Refer to the City Services Status page which will be updated to reflect lockdown restrictions on Monday.

Mississauga residents are asked to adhere to these strong recommendations from the Region of Peel’s Medical Officer of Health:

Only have close contact with members who live in the same home and their essential supports.

Only those who live in the same house/home should interact without the protection of distance or masks.

People in one household should not mix with people in another household.

Individuals who live alone are permitted to have close contact with one other household that should be exclusive to that individual living alone.

If a member of any household is experiencing symptoms, this individual must isolate from others in the household to protect others in the home.

Symptomatic individuals can call their doctor, Telehealth or Public Health for guidance.

Stay at home as much as possible, and do not interact with those who don’t live with you, unless for essential reasons. The fewer interactions outside the household the better. Essential reasons could include: work, school, exercise, healthcare, purchasing necessities such as groceries, household items, food, drink and gasoline, and vehicle maintenance.

Do not visit other private residences (indoor or outdoor), with the following exceptions:

Emergency reasons (to prevent risk of injury or harm)

Emergency repairs

Renovations or construction

One-to-one teaching and instruction (e.g., tutoring)

School learning pods

Real estate needs

If interacting with anyone who does not live with you or isn’t an essential caregiver, follow the Four Core behaviours:

Stay apart – Maintain 2-metres (6 feet) distance from anyone who doesn’t live with you or is not your essential caregiver.

Lather up – Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

Mask up – Wear a non-medical mask when it’s difficult to maintain physical distance and where masks are mandatory. Protect the supply of medical grade masks for health care workers.

Get tested – If you think you might have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it you should get tested.

While waiting for test results, stay home, self-isolate and prevent potential spread.

For information on health and safety recommendations, please visit peelregion.ca/coronavirus.

For information about the City’s response to COVID-19 visit mississauga.ca/covid.