Mississauga’s snow clearing program for seniors and people with disabilities open for registration

The City of Mississauga is accepting applications for its Windrow Snow Clearing Program for some residents needing snow clearing assistance. The program is available for up to 300 residents who are 65 years or older, or who have a physical disability.

Program participants can expect to have a three-metre space in their windrow cleared during the winter season. A windrow is the pile of snow left at the end of a driveway after the street has been plowed. The program does not include the clearing of the whole driveway.

“We understand the challenges that some residents face when it snows,” said Mickey Frost, Director, Works Operations and Maintenance. “Our windrow service makes winter easier for program participants to deal with throughout the season.”

Winter crews will clear a space in a resident’s driveway beginning up to 36 hours after the end of a snow storm and when road plowing is completed. Windrow snow clearing may not be to bare pavement, but will make the driveway safe and passable for one car to get in and out.

Additional Program Details:

Last day to apply is Friday, November 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

Program starts November 30, 2020 and ends March 12, 2021.

Cost of program is $200, but free for residents who meet financial assistance criteria.

Only 300 spots are available on a first come, first serve basis.

How to Apply:

Download and print an application form online at mississauga.ca/windrow or pick one up at any community centre service desk.

Submit the completed form and required documents through any of the following:

In-person at any community centre service desk

at any community centre service desk The following submission options have been added as part of the City’s response to COVID-19:

Email: rec.info@mississauga.ca

By mail: Recreation Customer Service Centre, Paramount Fine Foods Centre, 5600 Rose Cherry Place, Mississauga, ON L4Z 4B6

For more information about the Windrow Snow Clearing Program, including eligibility, financial assistance criteria and details on how to apply, visit mississauga.ca/windrow.