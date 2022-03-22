INDIA

Mistake to take Anil Deshmukh’s resignation: Shiv Sena

By NewsWire
0
0

In a significant statement, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that it was a “mistake” to take the resignation of former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last November in an alleged money-laundering case.

“We have seen the kind of evidence available against Deshmukha His resignation was taken in haste (in April 2021), and it was a mistake. He was targeted and the central probe agencies like CBI and ED were let loose against him,” Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

He reiterated that “there’s absolutely no question” of taking the resignation or sacking Minister Nawab Malik, also arrested by the ED in February in an alleged money-laundering case arising out of a tainted land deal with links to the absconder mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

“We have always said that the maximum activities of the central agencies are in Maharashtra and West Bengal. The ED has conducted over 23,000 raids in the past seven years. They are trying to create ‘fear’ and topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government herea We shall not bow down before Delhi’s diktats,” Raut asserted.

The Sena leader pointed out that he had submitted evidence of around 100 cases to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “but why is the ED not taking action” in those matters.

“Even I have been threatened with ED actiona I am not scared and shall not be pressured by them. Several of our leaders are being harassed similarly by the Central agencies, but we shall continue our fight against them,” Raut said.

Besides Deshmukh and Malik, at least half a dozen other leaders from Sena-NCP are under the scanner of various central agencies with probes progressing against them.

He was talking to mediapersons at the launch of a three-day mass-contact programme of the Shiv Sena launched in the state’s eastern Vidarbha region as part of the party’s outreach programme.

20220322-125005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Haryana CM forms committee to control air pollution

Raj Budget ‘cut, copy, paste’ of BJP schemes: Poonia

Youth Cong workers protest in Delhi over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

K’taka govt to notify 2% sports quota on Aug 16